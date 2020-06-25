Today’s Best Game Deals: Owlboy $16, Diablo III Eternal Collection $15, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Owlboy on PlayStation 4 for $15.94 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly as much as $30 in physical form, it sells for $25 on PSN and is now very close to the lowest price we have tracked. Owlboy is a vibrant story-driven platform adventure game with classic pixel art visuals. There are plenty of dungeons, boss battles, and sky pirates to test out your wide range of abilities and weapons on as well. Head below for the rest of today’s best console game deals including Borderlands 3 Super Deluxe, Contra Anniversary Collection, Diablo III: Eternal Collection, Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection, Devil May Cry 5 Collector’s Edition, a brand new PSN sale, and much more.
Digital/Summer Sales and More:
- New Mid-Year PSN sale from under $2
- eShop SEGA Sonic sale from $3
- eShop sale board games up to 50% off
- PlayStation Plus 1-year membership: $32(Reg. $60)
- First look at the PlayStation 5 console + more
Today’s best game deals:
- Borderlands 3 Super Deluxe $37 (Reg. $50+)
- Diablo III: Eternal Collection $15 (Reg. $60)
- Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection $22.50 (Reg. $30)
- Kobayashi-san! River City Ransom $5 (Reg. $14)
- River City Melee Mach!! $5 (Reg. $14)
- Devil May Cry 5 Collector’s Edition $67.50 (Reg. $150)
- Castlevania Anniversary Collection $5 (Reg. $20)
- Contra Anniversary Collection $5 (Reg. $20)
- Anniversary Collection Arcade Classics $5 (Reg. $20)
- Castlevania Requiem $5 (Reg. $20)
- Incl. Symphony of the Night and Rondo of Blood
- Control $20 (Reg. $40+)
- Dishonored Complete Collection $18 (Reg. $60)
- The Messenger $10 (Reg. $20)
- Disney Afternoon Collection $5 on Xbox/PS4 (Reg. $20)
- Sonic Mania Xbox $10 (Reg. $20)
- Matched on Nintendo Switch
- Jotun: Valhalla Edition $4 (Reg. $15)
- LEGO Harry Potter Collection $10 (Reg. $40)
- Plus more LEGO Xbox game deals…
- This War of Mine: The Little Ones $5 (Reg. $20)
- Strider $3 (Reg. $15)
- Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz HD from $21 (Reg. $30+)
- Borderlands: Handsome Collection $13 (Reg. $20+)
- Moonlighter $17 (Reg. $30)
- The Golf Club 2019 Featuring PGA Tour $15 (Reg. $20)
- DRAGON BALL FighterZ Switch $20 (Reg. $30)
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons $51.50 (Reg. $60)
- Hands-on review right here
- The Last of Us Part II $56 (Reg. $60)
- The LEGO Movie 2 Videogame from $10 (Reg. $20+)
- DOOM (1993) $2.50 (Reg. $5)
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered $16 (Reg. $40)
- Resident Evil 4 $8 (Reg. $20)
- Bully $9 (Reg. $15)
- The Warriors $9 (Reg. $15)
- Kingdom Hearts III $13 (Reg. $20+)
- Bayonetta and Vanquish Bundle $30 (Reg. $40)
- Dragon’s Crown Pro $10 (Reg. $20)
- ToeJam and Earl: Back in the Groove $7.50 (Reg. $15)
- Dragon Quest XI $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Star Wars: Squadrons pre-order $40
- More details here
- Borderlands 3 $15 (Reg. $30+)
- Metro Redux $40 (Reg. $50)
- Crash 4: It’s About Time pre-order $60
- More details here
- Cyberpunk 2077 Pre-order $60 (Reg. $60)
- Now releasing November 19, more details here
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- Mafia Definitive Edition pre-order $40
- Paper Mario Origami King pre-order $60
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 pre-order $40
- More details right here
- Yakuza Like A Dragon pre-order $60
- Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath pre-order $60
- More details here
- Ghost of Tsushima pre-orders now live
