ComiXology is back today with an up to 70% off DC in Space sale, discounting select graphic novels and single issues starting at under $1. Amongst all of the deals here, our top pick is on Cosmic Odyssey: Deluxe Edition at $7.99. Typically fetching $25, today’s offer is good for a 68% savings, $2 below our previous mention, and the best we’ve seen on a digital copy. Assembling an absolutely stacked cast of superheroes like Superman, Batman, and the Green Lantern, this 205-graphic novel is a classic that any Justice League or DC fan should have in their collection. Hit the jump for even more top picks from today’s DC in Space discounts at ComiXology.

Other DC in Space top picks include:

Today’s DC sale follows up several of the Marvel sales that ComiXology has been running this week. Whether it’s up to 70% discounts on Avengers reads or some Deadpool action from under $1, we’ve got you covered in our guide.

Don’t forget that the digital comic provider is currently offering a 60-day free trial of its Unlimited service, which provides access to thousands of comics and even an extra 10-15% off a wide selection of other deals.

Cosmic Odyssey synopsis:

A deadly force like none the universe has ever seen is rising. Millennia ago, it wiped out hundreds of star systems and pushed the planets of New Genesis and Apokolips back into the Stone Age. Now, Lord Darkseid alone has seen the danger that is coming. He needs help, but the monsters and deviants that serve him on Apokolips will be no match for an entity this powerful. To save his realm and others, Darkseid must look for help in the camp of his enemies…Only heroes can help him now.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!