Amazon takes $200 off the Samsung Galaxy S20 Smartphone lineup from $800

- Jun. 25th 2020 10:04 am ET

Amazon is currently taking $200 off the Samsung Galaxy S20 Android smartphone lineup headlined by the S20 Ultra 128GB for $1,199.99 shipped. Typically fetching $1,400 today’s offer matches the second-best we’ve seen to date and comes within $10 of the Amazon all-time low set once before in a 1-day sale. S20 Ultra stands out from the other Galaxy handsets with a 6.9-inch display, up to 37-hour battery life, and camera array with 100x Space Zoom for capturing hi-res images from up to 300-feet away, There’s the same 5G connectivity you’ll find on the other S20 devices, as well as expandable microSD card storage. Rated 4/5 stars from over 355 customers and you can dive into our hands-on review for a closer look. Head below for more.

Also on sale, Amazon has the Samsung Galaxy S20 for $799.99, as well as the S20+ at $999.99. In either case, that’s $200 off the going rate and come within $50 of the all-time low. Both smartphones come equipped with 128GB of storage, alongside 6.2- and 6.7-inch displays, 30x Space Zoom, and up to 34-hour battery life. Rated 4/5 starsSee how all of the handsets compare and which one is right for you in our S20 buyers guide.

There’s plenty more where those came from in the world of Android smartphone deals. LG’s budget-friendly G7 Fit has received a 50% discount to $149, which is joined by the higher-end Sony Xperia 1 at $798. And you’ll of course find all of the best app and game deals right here.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G features:

The ultimate 5G powerhouse with an unparalleled new camera and unprecedented 100x Space Zoom. Bring a pro-level studio wherever you go with Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G’s super-speed processing and complete pro kit of camera features – including the groundbreaking 100x Space Zoom and cutting-edge AI – in an immersive 6. 9” Infinity-O display.

