A 50% discount drops LG’s budget-friendly G7 Fit Android Smartphone to $149

As part of its Mega DealZone, B&H offers the unlocked LG G7 Fit 32GB Android Smartphone for $149 shipped. Typically fetching $300 at Best Buy, here you’ll pocket 50% in savings. Today’s offer also matches our previous mention for the all-time low, as well. Centered around a 6.1-inch QHD+ FullVision Display, LG’s G7 Fit comes packed with other notable features like IP67 water-resistance, a rear 16MP camera, and built-in fingerprint sensor. While there’s only 32GB of built-in storage, a microSD card slot allows for easy expansion down the road. Plus, with support for Android Pie, you’ll be able to experience enhanced gesture navigation, digital wellbeing functionality, and more. Rated 3.9/5 stars and you can learn more in our announcement coverage. Hit the jump for more.

Put a portion of your savings from today’s deal to use and grab Spigen’s Tough Armor case at $17. Outfitting the handset with some added protection can go a long ways, especially if you’ll be picking up LG G7 Fit as your kid’s first handset.

If the featured deal above is a bit too entry-level for you, right now a pair of TCL’s new smartphones are on sale from $212. That’s on top of yesterday’s discount on Sony’s Xperia 1 which packs an OLED display and other premium features at $150 off.

LG G7 Fit Android Smartphone features:

Stay productive with this powerful LG G7 fit™ smartphone. The 16.0-megapixel back-facing and 8.0-megapixel front-facing cameras help you nail every shot, and the 32GB of user memory provides anytime access to all your favorite memories and apps. The 3000mAh battery and 4GB of RAM ensure fast connectivity on this unlocked LG G7 fit™ smartphone.

