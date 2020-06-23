Slash $150 off Sony’s Xperia 1 OLED Android Smartphone at the 2020 low of $798

B&H offers the unlocked Sony Xperia 1 Android Smartphone for $798 shipped. Also available at Amazon, but shipping is currently delayed about a week. Down from its $948 going rate, today’s offer saves you $150 and matches our previous mention for the 2020 low. Sony’s Xperia 1 manages to differentiate itself from other Android handsets with a 6.5-inch 4K OLED display. Around back there’s a triple-lens camera system complemented by Eye autofocus and 10FPS burst shooting. There’s also two built-in SIM card slots, Dolby Atmos audio, IP65 water-resistance, and 128GB of onboard storage. Over 115 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating and you can learn more in our hands-on coverage. More details below.

Use some of your savings on a case to add some extra protection into the mix for your new device. One recommendation would be to go with Spigen’s Rugged Armor Designed offering at $14. It has a shock-absorbent device and a raised lip around the front to keep the Xperia 1’s screen scratch-free.

Those in the market for something more affordable in terms of Android will want to looks towards this pair of TCL smartphones that are on sale. Right now you can grab the brand’s new Pro Android handset at $381.50, alongside its 10L smartphone for $212. That’s on top of all the best apps and game discounts that are currently available.

Sony Xperia 1 features:

Capture stunning photos and cinematic footage with this unlocked Sony Xperia 1 smartphone. A triple-lens camera system and advanced autofocus technologies make it easy to take stable, detailed images and capture 4K videos. This Sony Xperia 1 smartphone has a 6.5-inch 4K OLED touch screen that brings out the detail in captured footage and streaming videos.

