Last month, we got our first look at the Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2 remaster. We’re now getting our first look at the skaters that the game is launching with. The original Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater franchise was a genre-defining moment in gaming, and the team is hoping to do that once again. You’ll still get the same skaters that the game launched with back in the ‘90s, but you’ll also see a bunch of all-new, yet familiar faces in Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 Remastered’s cast.

Riley Hawk joins his dad in Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater remastered

The full list of skaters has yet to be completely announced, but we did get a peek at some of the new names we’re going to see in September. On top of the original skaters who are making a comeback, we’ll also be seeing Nyjah Huston, Leo Baker, Leticia Bufoni, Aori Nishimura, Lizzie Armanto, Shane O’Neill, Riley Hawk, and Tyshawn Jones join the cast. These are some of the most preeminent pro skaters in the world today, and as you’ve noticed, Riley is joining his dad in the star-studded lineup.

“Modern-day skateboarding originated from a generation of skaters who grew up playing the original Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater games,” said Michelle Bresaw, Vice President of Product Management and Marketing at Activision. “The world-class pro skaters we’re adding to this remaster took the tricks and combos from the videogame and made them possible in real life. We’re proud that the remaster will represent the skate culture landscape today with a diverse roster of skaters that will appeal to any gamer.”

This isn’t the first time that we’ve seen some of these skaters

Many of the skaters listed above have been in previous Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater games, but this is the first time that they will take over the park in the first two games of the franchise.

Not only are these skaters going to be in the game, but they’re also bringing their own signature tricks to Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 Remastered. We even have some gameplay of the new skaters in action, which you can see above.

Pricing and availability

You can pre-order Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. Should you choose to pre-order the game, you’ll get access to the Warehouse Demo on August 14th, ahead of the game’s official September release.

9to5Toys’ take

I was a huge Tony Hawk fan when I was younger. Growing up, I played all of the Tony Hawk games on every console they were available for. I even visited some of the iconic skate parks featured in the game, like Kona in Jacksonville Florida. Skating, and consequentially, Tony Hawk, were huge parts fo my childhood, and I’m very excited to see what all this remaster can bring to the table in September.

