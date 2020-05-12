The remake of Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2 is official. Publisher Activision announced the combo remake today with some fresh new screenshots and the announcement trailer. The internet has been asking for this one, and with all the recent success remastered titles have been receiving, it’s no surprise Activision is looking to revamp and overhaul one of its most beloved titles from yesteryear. This one is scheduled for most major gaming platforms and is being developed by the same team behind the Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy, Vicarious Visions. All the details are down below.

Initially hitting store shelves in 1999, Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater franchise spawned over 17 games before the licensing deal between Hawk and Activision expired in 2015, largely leaving the future of the series in the air. While there have been some attempts to recapture the insane, arcade-nature of the skateboarding experience is presented, there’s never been anything like the original Tony Hawk games.

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2 are back!

The new Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2 remakes will feature several new additions as well as new moves, like reverts. However, it sounds like Vicarious Visions is looking to rekindle the nostalgia many gamers still feel for the franchise with the upcoming release. While the only thing that remains from the originals is the “handling code,” Vicarious want to make it, so all your favorite lines and environments are back in full force as well. Although it does sound like everything other than the bit of code mentioned above is completely remade from the ground up. Here’s what Vicarious Visions had to say about it to IGN:

We didn’t want to change anything because the reality is your muscle memory sets in and you’re automatically hitting the buttons the way you remember it. But the one thing that we did have to put a little extra attention on, because back then it didn’t exist were the analog sticks

Players can use old school controls or opt for a modern, thumbstick approach while still enjoying all of the classic mission types as well. Those include the SKATE collection missions and secret tapes, but there will be some new ones added for the remake as well. All of the levels from the original games are present and accounted for, including the secret stages.

Multiplayer and Create-a-Park:

Multiplayer is back in the form of competitive online play and a new split-screen mode so you can skate around with friends locally. The Create-a-Park and Create-a-Skater modes are also making a return here with the ability to share creations online.

Create-a-Park is more robust than ever. It’s a deep set of tools for creating your ultimate skate park. And it’s not just a huge library of ramps, rails and boxes, you name it. On top of that, you’re able to do some deformation.

Pricing & Release Date:

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2 remake is coming to PS4, Xbox One, and PC (Epic Game Store) on September 4, 2020. Digital pre-order will net you an early demo of the Warehouse stage while physical orders come with a finger-sized skateboard.

9to5Toys’ Take:

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2 are back! This one is going to make a lot of gamers happy, and it sounds like Vicarious Visions is doing it exactly as you would want — maintain everything great about the original, including the over-the-top and next-to-impossible trick combos and the soundtrack (all but a few songs are returning here due to licensing issues). While only time will tell if this pans out to be as successful as the Resident Evil remakes, you certainly have our attention now Activision.

