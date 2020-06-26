Dell’s 27-inch 1440p Monitor packs USB-C at $395 (Save $105), more from $140

Dell is currently offering its S-Series 27-inch 1440p HDR Monitor (S2719dc) for $394.99 shipped. Saving you $105 from the going rate, today’s offer beats Amazon’s competing price cut by $55 and marks a new 2020 low. Offering plenty of additional screen real estate for your desk, Dell’s monitor packs a 27-inch 1440p HDR panel into an ultra-thin bezel design. Armed with USB-C connectivity, this monitor can dish out 45W of power to a connected MacBook or iPad Pro. You’ll also find HDMI and dual USB 3.0 ports. Over 360 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating. Head below for more from $140.

Other monitor deals include:

While you’re building out a workstation, Monoprice’s electric desk converter is worth a look at $190 for adding some better ergonomics into the mix. Then swing by our Mac accessories guide for even more discounted gear.

Dell 27-inch 1440p HDR Monitor features:

Satisfy your HDR viewing and video-editing needs with this 27-inch Dell ultrathin monitor. Its 600-nit maximum brightness provides enhanced clarity, and its Quad HD resolution at 60Hz lets you enjoy streaming premium content. This Dell ultrathin monitor has two HDMI ports for easy switching between media sources, and its Comfort View mode helps prevent eye fatigue.

