Build a standing desk with Monoprice’s electric converter at $190 (Save 20%)

- Jun. 26th 2020 1:00 pm ET

Monoprice is now offering its Workstream 36-inch Electric Workstation Desk Converter for $189.99 shipped. Down from $240, today’s offer saves you 20%, marks only the second time we’ve seen it on sale, and matches the all-time low. Monoprice’s sit-stand desk converter is fully motorized to make elevating into a standing configuration a cinch. It supports 33-pounds of gear and adjusts from nearly 6- to 19-inches. A built-in keyboard tray helps keep your setup tidy and a 2.4A USB port ensures you have a place to plug in phones and the like. Rated 4.7/5 stars. Head below for more.

If you’re looking to make some improvements to your desk setup, a great buy is the AmazonBasics Premium Anti-Fatigue Standing Mat at $32. As someone who stands at their desk for most of the day, I can confidently say that this is an essential add-on to the desk converter. And with more than enough cash leftover from the main deal, this mat is a great buy to make the most of your savings.

While we’re talking workstation upgrades, be sure to swing by Hyper’s summer sale which is taking up to 50% off select USB-C hubs and more from $10. That’s on top of Anker’s new PowerExpand USB-C dock which launched earlier in the week and everything else you’ll find in our Mac accessories guide.

Workstream Electric Desk Converter features:

This motorized sit-stand desk converter provides an easy height-adjustable desk solution. The electric motor does the heavy lifting, so anyone can easily adjust their desk height with a simple touch of a button. This desk converter works with most desks and cubicles, giving employees and students a flexible, adjustable, and comfortable workstation setup.

