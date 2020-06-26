Save $99 on a pair of Klipsch powered Bluetooth bookshelf speakers at $300

Amazon is currently offering a pair of Klipsch R-41PM 2-Way Powered Bluetooth Bookshelf Speakers for $299.99 shipped. Also available at Best Buy. Normally selling for $399, today’s offer is good for a 25% discount, is the third-best we’ve seen to date, and the lowest in several months. Whether you’re looking to bring some professional-grade sound to a desk setup or upgrade your home theater, Klipsch’s R-41PM are up to the task. Each speaker sports a 60W amplifier which powers a 1-inch aluminum tweeter and 5.25-inch copper-spun IMG woofer. The inclusion of Bluetooth connectivity rounds out the notable features, allowing this pair to work directly with a Mac and more. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Find more details below.

Complete your new audio setup with a pair of wall-mounted speaker stands at just $29. Bringing these into the mix let you get the perfect angle for the speakers and free up some space on your desk or home entertainment console.

Today we also received an update on Harman Kardon’s most recent Bluetooth speaker, which is now available for pre-order. Rocking a pretty distinct look, the upcoming Aura Studio 3 has a transparent dome with internal ambient lighting. Get all the details right here.

Klipsch R-41PM Speakers feature:

The R-41PM powered speakers are designed to connect to any virtually source without the need for an A/V receiver. These powered speakers deliver room-filling sound and incredible acoustics without taking up too much space.

