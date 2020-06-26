Rachio’s latest smart sprinkler controller returns to $130 shipped ($20 off)

Amazon offers the Rachio R3e 8-zone Smart Sprinkler Controller for $129.99 shipped. That’s down from the regular going rate at just about every online retailer including Home Depot. Today’s deal is a match of the second-best offer we’ve tracked since it was announced earlier this year. The Rachio 3e delivers many of the same features as its pricier siblings, but HomeKit support is not on the list. However, the Rachio 3e is still capable of handling many of the same tasks we’ve come to love from the brand’s line of sprinkler controllers. There’s still a heavy focus on automatic scheduling and leveraging the weather to eliminate any issues with simultaneous (and wasteful) watering. It also installs in just 30-minutes, making it easy to get your automated setup started. Rated 4.6/5 stars by over 3,500 Amazon reviewers.

Those prepared to ditch the smartphone functionality here will want to consider saving nearly 80% with the Orbit programmable hose faucet timer. You’ll find it on sale for under $30 at Amazon where it also enjoys #1 best-seller status. Notable features include up to 4-hours of run-time with scheduling that can be set for 7-days per week.

Jump over to our smart home guide for additional price drops on everyday essentials for your space, including this deal on the Meross Wi-Fi Door Opener at $28. We also have a notable deal on Yale’s Assure SL Smart Lock, which features HomeKit support and a minimalist design, for $199. Check out the rest of today’s best smart home deals on this page.

Rachio 8-zone Smart Sprinkler Controller features:

Automatically save money and water. See savings in your monthly watering bill with the Rachio 3e Smart Sprinkler Controller. For even greater recurring water savings, check out the Rachio 3 Smart Sprinkler Controller!

Cut back on unnecessary watering – without compromising your lawn’s health. Rachio 3e’s standard Weather Intelligence automatically skips unnecessary watering with features like Rain Skip, Wind Skip, Freeze Skip, Saturation Skip, and Seasonal Shift. Select the best-selling Rachio 3 for premium Weather Intelligence Plus features and upgraded weather forecasting.

Control your sprinklers from anywhere with Rachio’s free, easy-to-use app. Run, pause, and stop your sprinklers directly from your smartphone or mobile device.

