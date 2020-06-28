Apple’s 16-inch i9 MacBook Pro sees $300 discount to Amazon low

Amazon is currently offering the Apple’s 16-inch MacBook Pro Core i9 2.3GHz/16GB/1TB for $2,499 shipped in both Space Gray and Silver. Also available for the same pice at B&H. Saving you $300 compared to the going rate, today’s offer matches our previous mention for the Amazon low. Centered around Apple’s refreshed Magic keyboard and a larger Retina display, the 16-inch MacBook Pro comes outfitted with 1TB of SSD storage and 16GB of RAM, as well as an enhanced AMD Radeon Pro GPU. As accustomed for the Pro line these days, you’ll find four Thunderbolt 3 ports plus the Touch Bar, which has been upgraded this time around to add physical escape and power buttons. Check out our hands-on review for additional details. Head below for more.

Use some of your savings to outfit your new MacBook Pro in Apple’s official 16-inch Leather Sleeve. It’s comprised of high-quality European Leather and filled with an interior soft microfiber lining for keeping your machine protected on-the-go. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look.

Apple 16-inch MacBook Pro features:

The Apple 16″ MacBook Pro features a 16″ Retina Display, a Magic Keyboard with a redesigned scissor mechanism, a six-speaker high-fidelity sound system, and an advanced thermal design. This MacBook Pro also features an AMD Radeon Pro 5500M graphics card, a 7nm mobile discrete GPU designed for pro users. With 4GB of GDDR6 VRAM, pro users will be able to tackle GPU-intensive tasks with this MacBook Pro.

