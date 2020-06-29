The Art of The Last of Us Part II hardcover book now $27 (Reg. up to $36)

Amazon is now offering The Art of The Last of Us Part II hardcover book for $26.99 shipped. Regularly up at $36, this one dropped to $28 over the last few months and is now at the lowest price we have tracked since February. Specifically focusing on the sequel that just released a couple weeks ago now, this 200-page book features an “exhaustive collection of original art” and developer commentary. The full-color collaboration between Dark Horse Books and developer Naughty Dog covers every part of the latest adventure, so it might be better to finish the game before you leaf through this one. Currently the best-selling video game book on Amazon, it carries a 4+ star rating. More details below.

If you don’t mind a digital copy, you can score one on Kindle for $20. You’ll also find the official art book for the original TLOU on sale for $16 via Amazon right now. This one features 184-pages of art and commentary on the game that started it all and even better reviews.

While we are talking The Last of Us Part II, be sure to check out the new Limited Edition PS4 Pro bundle and here are all the details on the next-generation version. All of the new PS5 game trailers and our first look at the console itself can be found right here.

More on the The Art of the Last of Us Part II:

Follow Ellie’s profound and harrowing journey of vengeance through an exhaustive collection of original art and intimate creator commentary in the full-color hardcover volume: The Art of The Last of Us Part II. Created in collaboration between Dark Horse Books and the developers at Naughty Dog, The Art of The Last of Us Part II offers extensive insights into the making of the long-awaited sequel to the award-winning The Last of Us.

