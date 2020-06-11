Well, it has been a long road to today’s PlayStation 5 showcase event, but it is finally here. Sony gave us an official launch window for the upcoming flagship home console way back in October 2019, followed by an extremely detailed presentation on the machine’s internal specs, and even the new DualSense controller, but we still hadn’t seen what the actual games will look like. Never mind what the launch lineup might consist of. That (mostly) all changes now with today’s PlayStation 5 showcase games event. Head below to watch to presentation as it happens.

Back at the tail end of May, Sony scheduled today’s event for last week, before it was postponed due to growing concerns around more important issues. But Sony seems to think the dust has settled enough at this point to finally air its PlayStation 5 showcase games event. And I say air because this is not a live event.

Today’s pre-taped program (seen in streaming format via YouTube below) comes in at 1080p and 30 frames per second in order to ease the “show’s production process during a time when many of” the team members and developers are working from home. Clearly everything will look much better when official trailer uploads hit, all of which you’ll find in this post as soon as they go live. Until then, feast your eyes on today’s PlayStation 5 showcase games event below:

Here’s your first look at the actual PlayStation 5 console:

PlayStation 5 Hardware Reveal Trailer:

Now, on to the games…

GTA V for PS5 + more:

“Expanded and Enhanced,” the show kicked off a upgraded version of GTA V coming to PS5. However, all PS5 owners will get GTA Online for free at launch:

For the massive and vibrant community of Grand Theft Auto Online players worldwide, the journey through the ever-evolving, shared world of Grand Theft Auto Online will continue on PlayStation 5, featuring additional Grand Theft Auto Online content exclusive to the latest generation hardware. Plus, a new standalone version of Grand Theft Auto Online will also be available for free exclusively for PlayStation 5 players during the first three months.

Spider-Man Miles Morales

Spider-Man Miles Morales is the sequel to the 2018 PS4-exclusive Spider-Man. This one is set for holiday 2020. That means it could very well be a launch title for PlayStation 5, and considering Sony owns Insomniac, it’s all making sense now. We don’t know much about this one yet outside of the new protagonist but we couldn’t asked for could be a better launch title after how well the last one was received.

Revealing Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, a new adventure from Insomniac Games coming to PlayStation 5.

Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart:

Ratchet and Clank are back in a brand new game! A new and quite lengthy trailer for an upcoming adventure was shown off during today’s PlayStation showcase event. It includes both cutscenes and a good chunk of gameplay footage with the dimension jumping mechanics. It looks fantastic!

Horizon Forbidden West:

The sequel to Horizon Zero Dawn is known as Horizon Forbidden West! This takes place in a “far future America” that is ravished by vicious storms. No release date was mentioned.

Horizon: Forbidden West continues Aloy’s story as she moves west to a far-future America to brave a majestic, but dangerous frontier where she’ll face awe-inspiring machines and mysterious new threats. Coming to PlayStation 5.

Project Athia:

This new IP pits a powerful sorcerer against what look like large mystical beats in a gorgeous landscape setting. Our main protagonist can soar across vast distances and summon what appear to be a series of powerful spells against her enemies.

Watch a breathtaking first look at Project Athia, a thrilling story-led, action-packed adventure from SQUARE ENIX’s new studio, Luminous Productions.

Oddworld: SoulStorm:

Oddworld Soulstorm represents a big visual and cinematic leap aiming that breaks new ground for Oddworld. With intelligent new mechanics and twisted new devices which enable highly explosive deviousness. This is a dark parable that tells an epic tale of a volatile society pushed to its limits.

Kena: Bridge of Spirits:

A story-driven action adventure with a stunning visual aesthetic combining exploration with fast-paced combat. Players find and grow a team of charming spirit companions called the Rot, enhancing their abilities and creating new ways to manipulate the environment. Kena: Bridge of Spirits seamlessly blends action and narrative into an unforgettable experience. Travel with Kena, a young Spirit Guide on a quest to uncover the mysterious story surrounding the demise of the village.

Resident Evil 8 Village:

A new Resident Evil game is on the way!

Fear surrounds you in Resident Evil 8, unleashing a new chapter of survival horror on PlayStation 5 in 2021!

Demon’s Souls:

Whoa! Today’s PlayStation 5 showcase gave us our first look at the Demon’s Souls remake by Bluepoint Games — get ready to die folks.

Hitman 3:

Agent 47 is getting a whole new game. Described as the “dramatic conclusion of the world of assassination trilogy,” we catch a quick glimpse of the Dubai level in today’s extremely brief reveal footage:

Ghostwire: Tokyo:

Feast your eyes on gameplay footage from the supernatural Ghostwire: Tokyo game today. The first person combat looks quite interesting, not mention some of the completely wild visual effects and character abilities. It releases in 2021.

“Tokyo is overrun by deadly supernatural forces after 99% of the city’s population vanished. Use a powerful arsenal of spectral abilities to fight the paranormal threat and unravel the mystery behind the mass disappearance.

Returnal:

This looks like a scary, groundhog day-like experience in a dark sci-fi setting. What appears to be a total psychological thriller, it also has what looks like third-person shooting, alien enemies, and more.

Returnal combines side-scrolling action with roguelike gameplay into a third-person shooter where players fight to survive a hostile planet that changes with every death. Players can switch instinctively between firing modes by using a single adaptive trigger and can get right back into the action after dying. PS5’s immersive 3D audio brings the alien world to life around the player, helping players navigate the intense positional combat. Coming to PlayStation 5.

Deathloop:

From the makers of the Dishonored games comes Deathloop. We are getting our first really good look at the game today. It even has a blink-like power that allows players to zip around the map in an instant, just like Dishonored. But this time, with some serious firepower in-hand. Theres eight targets, and they all have to die before midnight.

DEATHLOOP is an innovative first person shooter launching for PlayStation 5 and PC from Arkane Lyon, the award-winning studio behind the critically acclaimed Dishonored franchise. Launching Holiday 2020!

Sackboy: A Big Adventure:

Sackboy and the Little Big Planet series are also making a triumphant return on PS5 with an all new adventure:

Iconic PlayStation hero, Sackboy returns in an all-new 3D adventure with a deeply immersive and expressive control scheme. Players can go on this epic platforming journey solo-style, or they can team up with friends for collaborative, chaotic multiplayer fun. Sackboy A Big Adventure is coming to PlayStation 5.

Stray:

Stray is coming to PS5 in 2021. Lost, alone, and separated from family, a stray cat must untangle an ancient mystery to escape a long-forgotten cybercity and find the way home.

Godfall:

Gearbox’s Godfall looks like another hero-based multiplayer game and its releasing holiday 2020.

Take your first look at PlayStation 5 gameplay of Godfall and the world of Aperion—a world on the precipice of ruin. You are the last of the Valorian knights, god-like warriors able to equip Valorplates, legendary armor sets that transform wielders into unstoppable masters of melee combat. Tear through foes as you climb through each of the elemental realms and challenge the mad god, Macros who awaits you at the top.

Destruction All-Stars:

Destruction AllStars is an action-packed sports event that pits drivers against one another in an intense competition. The goal? Wreck as many cars as possible. Coming to PlayStation 5.

