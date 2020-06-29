Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones pack Apple’s W1 chip at $159 (Save 20%)

- Jun. 29th 2020 10:59 am ET

Amazon is currently offering the Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones for $159 shipped. Down from the $200 going rate you’d typically pay, today’s offer saves you 20%, matches our previous mention, and comes within $9 of the best price to date. Sporting Apple’s W1 chip, you’ll be able to take advantage of fast connectivity to your device so there’s no need to fumble with Bluetooth pairing when it’s time to rock out. There’s also up to 40-hours of battery life per charge and its sleek design can be folded up when not in use. Over 1,700 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating. Head below the fold for additional details.

If you’re in the market for something more lightweight in the audio department, going with the Powerbeats3 at $80 might be a better purchase. You’ll still enjoy the perks of Apple’s W1 chip, but in an earbud design that’s perfect for accompanying you on runs and workouts.

We’re also still seeing Skullcandy’s Hesh 3 Over-Ear Wireless Headphones on sale. Having dropped in price over the weekend and still live, this ongoing offer saves you 25% and discounts the price to $60. That’s on top of everything else in our headphones guide.

Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones feature:

With up to 40 hours of battery life, Beats Solo Wireless is your perfect everyday headphone. With Fast Fuel, a 5-minute charge gives you 3 hours of playback. Enjoy award-winning Beats sound with Class 1 Bluetooth wireless listening freedom. The on-ear, cushioned ear cups are adjustable so you can customize your fit for all-day comfort.

