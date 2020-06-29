Echo Dot drops to $25 in this Woot sale, plus Echo Spot is back to $50

Today only, Woot offers the third-generation Echo Dot Smart Speaker for $24.99 Prime shipped. If you don’t have a Prime membership, you’ll need to pay an extra $6 delivery fee. That’s down from the usual $50 price tag. Today’s deal matches our previous mention and is the second-best offer we’ve tracked all-time. Today’s deal is also a great way to expand your smart home setup without breaking the bank. Echo Dot delivers access to Amazon’s voice assistant, plays music, and controls various devices around your home. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Woot also has the Echo Spot Smart Alarm Clock for $49.99 Prime shipped. It originally sold for $130 but trends around $80 these days. This is a match of our previous mention. This is a solid option if you want to bring Amazon’s smart home system to various places in your house. Particularly, as a clock on your nightstand. It’s received solid reviews at Amazon and we agreed in our hands-on.

For more on 2020’s best smart home accessories, check out our guide with a step-by-step guide on how to get started with a new setup. With a focus on energy-saving, compatibility, and more, this is an easy way to outfit your home or expand an existing setup.

Echo Dot features:

Meet Echo Dot – Our most popular smart speaker with a fabric design. It is our most compact smart speaker that fits perfectly into small spaces.

Improved speaker quality – Better speaker quality than Echo Dot Gen 2 for richer and louder sound. Pair with a second Echo Dot for stereo sound.

Voice control your music – Stream songs from Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, Sirius XM, and others.

