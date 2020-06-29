GoFloats Giant 6-foot Inflatable Beach Ball drops below $50 at Amazon

Amazon is now offering the 6-foot GoFloats Giant Inflatable Beach Ball for $49.85 shipped. Regularly $60, like it still fetches direct from GoFloats, today’s deal is about 17% off the going rate and the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon since Black Friday 2019. Just in time for summer shenanigans, it’s just like a regular inflatable beach ball, except standing over 6-feet tall. A “rapid valve” design means inflating and deflating the ball is even faster than your typical option, according to GoFloats, and you’ll want to ensure it’s only used on softer surfaces to avoid the worst. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

If the giant 6-foot diameter is overkill for your beach/backyard fun, this 6-pack of 24-inch beach balls goes for $15 at Amazon and carries solid ratings.

Whichever model you go with a nice pump will make life much easier. If this $8.50 manual Franklin model will still be too much work for you, drop $21 on this electric option from Etekcity instead and you can use it on everything all summer long (other balls, inflatable mattresses, more).

Along with a host of outdoor/beach-ready wardrobe deals, like UGG’s Summer Sale, we also have some great portable audio gear to bring the tunes with you in the sun. LG’s XBOOM Go is down to $37 today, alongside deals on Marshall speakers and everything else you’ll find right here.

More on the GoFloats Giant Inflatable Beach Ball:

GIANT SIZE FUN: 6 foot diameter – fun times at the beach, in the backyard, at school events, and more!

RAPID VALVE INFLATION: New rapid valve allows for the fastest inflation and deflation compared to traditional valves – must use a pump to fill beach ball (not included)

CLASSIC DESIGN: Fun eye catching colors inspired by the classic beachball design, great for adults and kids of all ages

DURABLE: Material is thick and built to last for the best value, but only use on soft surfaces

