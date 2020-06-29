Score a new low on the Hisense 50-Inch Android 4K TV at $350 (Save $70)

Amazon offers the Hisense 50H8G Quantum Series 55-inch Android 4K UHDTV for $349.99 shipped. Saving you $70 from the going rate, today’s offer is $50 under previous price cuts and a new all-time low. Centered around an Android TV experience, you’ll be able to pull up content from YouTube, Netflix, Hulu, and other services alongside enjoying access to Chromecast features, Google Assistant integration, and more. A 50-inch panel with Quantum Dot delivers 4K HDR picture quality and there’s even a built-in Dolby Atmos speaker system. Find four HDMI ports, a USB input, and Ethernet connectivity on the back, as well. Rated 4.1/5 stars from over 125 customers. Head below for more.

Hisense 50-Inch Android 4K TV features:

Experience unparalleled detail and rich color with this Hisense Quantum UHD TV. With a bezel-less frame, additional dimming zones and a display capable of over a billion color combinations, your favorite games and programs are more vivid than ever. Built-in voice control on this Hisense Quantum UHD TV lets you change channels with just a word.

