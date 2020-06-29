Score a new low on the Hisense 50-Inch Android 4K TV at $350 (Save $70)

Jun. 29th 2020

Amazon offers the Hisense 50H8G Quantum Series 55-inch Android 4K UHDTV for $349.99 shipped. Saving you $70 from the going rate, today’s offer is $50 under previous price cuts and a new all-time low. Centered around an Android TV experience, you’ll be able to pull up content from YouTube, Netflix, Hulu, and other services alongside enjoying access to Chromecast features, Google Assistant integration, and more. A 50-inch panel with Quantum Dot delivers 4K HDR picture quality and there’s even a built-in Dolby Atmos speaker system. Find four HDMI ports, a USB input, and Ethernet connectivity on the back, as well. Rated 4.1/5 stars from over 125 customers. Head below for more.

Thinking you’ll want to wall-mount your new UHDTV? This $25 adjustable mount at Amazon has over 38,000 customers vouching for it with a 4.6/5 star rating, and is a superb option for getting the television at the perfect angle for movie nights and more. Plus, it’s a great way to squeeze every penny out of your savings.

For more ways to expand your TV setup, be sure to swing by our home theater guide for some inspiration and plenty of discounts. Right now you can improve your setup’s audio by grabbing a pair of Klipsch powered bookshelf speakers at $300, saving you $99 in the process.

Hisense 50-Inch Android 4K TV features:

Experience unparalleled detail and rich color with this Hisense Quantum UHD TV. With a bezel-less frame, additional dimming zones and a display capable of over a billion color combinations, your favorite games and programs are more vivid than ever. Built-in voice control on this Hisense Quantum UHD TV lets you change channels with just a word.

