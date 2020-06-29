A $300 discount brings Razer’s higher-end Blade 15 Gaming Laptop to a new low

- Jun. 29th 2020 4:57 pm ET

$300 off
Amazon offers the Razer Blade 15 Gaming Laptop 2.6GHz i7/16GB/512GB for $1,699.99 shipped. Saving you $300 from the usual $2,000 going rate, today’s offer is $100 below our previous mention and marks a new Amazon all-time low. Featuring a 15-inch 1080p 144Hz display, Razer’s Blade 15 sports a more than capable set of internals centered around 16GB of RAM and a NVIDIA GeForce 2060 RTX graphics card. You’ll also find a 512GB SSD, as well as three USB 3.0 and a Thunderbolt 3 port, alongside an HDMI output and more. Rated 4/5 stars from over 190 customers and you can dive into our hands-on review where we center an entire Chroma setup around the Blade 15. Find more details below.

A great way to leverage some of your savings is with the Razer Laptop Stand Chroma at $100. Adding this accessory into your battlestation will provide your setup with a place to dock your new Blade 15. It has an aluminum construction as well as a built-in USB 3.0 port and is designed to keep the laptop cool while gaming. Plus, there’s Chroma RGB lighting built-in as well. 

Or if you’re looking for some accessories to complete the gaming package, earlier this morning we rounded up a collection of discounted mice, keyboards, and headsets from Razer. Deals start at $49, with bountiful savings on everything you need to build out a battlestation.

Razer Blade 15 features:

The Razer Blade 15 is an ultra compact NVIDIA GeForce GTX powered laptop that features the latest 9th Gen Intel Core i7 6-Core processor, to deliver amazing performance and portability. The 15.6″ thin bezel Full HD display provides an immersive and insanely fast visual experience for gaming and beyond.

