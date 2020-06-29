Outfit your battlestation with Razer mice, keyboards, headsets, more from $49

Amazon is currently offering the Razer Viper Ultralight Ambidextrous Wired Gaming Mouse for $49.99 shipped. Normally selling for $80, today’s offer is good for a 38% discount, beats our previous mention by $10, and marks a new all-time low. Centered around an eSports-grade 16,000 DPI sensor, Razer’s Viper Ultralight mouse sports eight programmable buttons, Chroma RGB lighting, and more in a corded form-factor. Plus, it’s ambidextrous design means that both lefties and righties will be able to add this into their battlestation. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 1,400 customers. Hit the jump for plenty of additional Razer gaming accessories.

Other Razer gaming accessories:

Once the Razer upgrades have been taken care of, swing by our PC gaming guide for all the other ongoing deals to outfit your battlestation. Logitech’s MX Master 3 is still marked down to $80, alongside plenty of other peripherals and more.

Razer Viper Ultralight Gaming Mouse features:

Control the outcome of any battle with a gaming mouse that combines high precision, a cutting-edge lightweight body, and the fastest actuation in gaming. Meet the Razer Viper—featuring industry-leading mice technology that’s designed with and tested by Team Razer athletes, bringing you a mouse that’s bred to tear up the pro scene.

