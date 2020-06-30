Dell’s 34-inch Curved 1440p Monitor includes a $100 GC at $554, more from $120

Dell is currently offering its UltraSharp U3415W 34-inch 1440p Curved Monitor bundled with a $100 gift card for $553.99 shipped when code STAND4SMALL has been applied at checkout. Usually fetching as much as $820, today’s offer amounts to a 40% discount when accounting for the added Dell credit, is $61 under Amazon’s sale price, and one of the best to date. Dell’s UltraSharp is headlined by a 34-inch 1440p curved panel, giving you plenty of screen real estate whether it’s for getting work done throughout the day or gaming at night. This monitor doesn’t skimp out on I/O either, as it comes packed with an HDMI, Mini DisplayPort, DisplayPort, and other inputs, alongside a 4-port USB 3.0 hub. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 820 customers. Head below for more deals from $120.

Other notable deals include:

This morning Amazon kicked off a SanDisk and Western Digital storage sale with a variety of drives starting at $16. We’re also seeing a collection of other monitors on sale from $75 that are still live in yesterday’s roundup.

Dell UltraSharp 34-inch Curved Monitor features:

Enter a new dimension of multitasking with a curved monitor that delivers an immersive, panoramic screen that surrounds your senses with amazingly detailed edge-to-edge WQHD (3440×1440) imagery and crystal-clear sound. With a field of view that enlists both your primary and peripheral fields of vision, the 34-inch 21:9 curved screen provides an amazing, in-the-action experience.

