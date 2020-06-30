Amazon has a 4-pack of AA Rechargeable batteries for $7 or with charger at $10

Amazon offers a 4-pack of Energizer Rechargeable AA Batteries for $7.19. Free shipping is available for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $13 at Amazon, today’s deal is at least $3 off other retailers, today’s deal is the best price we’ve tracked so far. Pick up a 4-pack of 2000mAh rechargeable AAs today stop throwing away used batteries. It’s a great opportunity to reduce your waste and also ensure that you always have batteries on-hand for remotes, gaming controllers, and much more. Each battery can be charged up 1,000 times with the ability to hold capacity for up to a year. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Quickly scanning the rechargeable battery marketplace reveals just how great of a deal today’s offer is. You’ll be hard-pressed to find a comparable 4-pack for under $10. However, if you need a wall charger, opting for this bundle at under $10 isn’t the worst idea. You’re still saving in comparison to the regular price of the lead deal above and getting an added wall charger, as well. Either way, it’s pretty hard to go wrong with either of today’s offers. This bundle typically goes for around $13 when not marked down to today’s price.

Jump over to our Green Deals roundup for additional markdowns on eco-friendly gear that will not only help save you money, but also cut down on energy usage as well. You’ll find a great price on LED solar path lights at $2.50 each and more in our guide.

Energizer AA Rechargeable Batteries feature:

  • 4 Pack of Energizer Recharge Universal 2000 mAh NiMH AA Rechargeable Batteries. Storage Temperature: -20ºC to 30ºC
  • The World’s 1st rechargeable AA battery made with 4% recycled batteries. Energizer Recharge Universal batteries come pre charged and ready to go
  • One charge allows you to enjoy up to 5.5 hours of toy activity or 8 hours on your handheld gaming device (results vary by device and usage)
  • Each battery can be charged up to 1000 times, with a charge that can last up to 12 months in storage

