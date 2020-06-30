HP’s 14-inch 2-in-1 x360 Chromebook sees $80 discount down to $300

Amazon is currently offering the HP 14-inch Chromebook X360 for $299.99 shipped. Saving you $80 from the usual $380 going rate, today’s offer matches the second-best we’ve seen to date and comes within $5 of the all-time low. HP’s 2-in-1 Chromebook can easily convert into a tablet thanks to its folding 14-inch touchscreen display. It’s based around an Intel Pentium processor, and packs 4GB of RAM as well as 32GB of SSD storage. Plus, 10-hour battery life means the x360 Chromebook can keep up with work, taking notes in class, and more all day long. Sports dual USB-C ports as well as a single USB-A slot and a microSD card reader. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Use your savings to grab this highly-rated 14-inch laptop sleeve for $12 at Amazon. If you’ll be taking advantage of the Chromebook’s portability, it’s a nice way to keep it protected when out and about. There’s even an extra pocket for bringing chargers and other accessories with the HP 2-in-1 Chromebook.

For something a bit more affordable, we’re still seeing a $50 discount on HP’s 14-inch Touchscreen Chromebook. This option ditches the folding design, but packs two USB-C ports and is on sale for $230.

HP 14-inch x360 Chromebook features:

HP x360 Convertible 2-in-1 Chromebook: Enjoy a smooth experience with this HP Chromebook laptop. The Intel Pentium Silver N5000 processor and 4GB of RAM let you switch between basic applications easily, while the Intel UHD 605 integrated graphics render bright, detailed images on the 14-inch WLED display. This HP Chromebook laptop has a 64GB eMMC drive for file storage, and the B&O sound system with dual speakers offers high-quality sound for an immersive multimedia experience.

