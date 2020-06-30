Outfit your Siri setup with Lutron’s Caseta Dimmer Switch from $47 (Save 32%)

Amazon is currently offering the Lutron Caseta HomeKit Dimmer Switch for $54.31 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Typically fetching $79, it just dropped to $64 with today’s offer saving you 32% overall and marking a new Amazon low. Score it without the wallplate for $46.70 with the on-page coupon, down from $60. Bringing Lutron’s dimmer switch to your setup allows you to set the scene for movie night or winding down at the end of the day. It’ll make for a more affordable way to integrate your lights with Siri, Alexa, and Assistant thanks to not needing to replace every bulb. Rated 4.6/5 stars from 830 customers.

Ditch the in-wall design offered by the featured light switch in favor of the Wemo Mini Smart Plug. If you’re like me and can’t install a switch due to being a renter, or just prefer the simplicity of a plug, this $20 option is worth a look. You’ll still be able to command a lamp or other appliance with Siri, Alexa, and Assistant like the switch above.

Our smart home guide is packed with discounts today, most notable an up to 35% off TP-Link Kasa sale with deals from $6. But if those deals aren’t what you’re looking for in a smart home upgrade, Amazon’s Ring Indoor Cam bundle has dropped to $72.50 following a 28%, alongside everything else on sale.

Lutron Caseta HomeKit Dimmer Switch features:

Bring technology and style to your home with the Caseta Wireless In-Wall Dimmer; the dimmer that is compatible with all of today’s bulb types, including dimmable CFL and LED, halogen and incandescent. The wireless dimmer gives you the ability to set the right light for any activity whether it’s reading, watching TV, entertaining, or having a casual dinner.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!