Outfit your Siri setup with Lutron’s Caseta Dimmer Switch from $47 (Save 32%)

- Jun. 30th 2020 4:54 pm ET

0

Amazon is currently offering the Lutron Caseta HomeKit Dimmer Switch for $54.31 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Typically fetching $79, it just dropped to $64 with today’s offer saving you 32% overall and marking a new Amazon low. Score it without the wallplate for $46.70 with the on-page coupon, down from $60. Bringing Lutron’s dimmer switch to your setup allows you to set the scene for movie night or winding down at the end of the day. It’ll make for a more affordable way to integrate your lights with Siri, Alexa, and Assistant thanks to not needing to replace every bulb. Rated 4.6/5 stars from 830 customers.

Ditch the in-wall design offered by the featured light switch in favor of the Wemo Mini Smart Plug. If you’re like me and can’t install a switch due to being a renter, or just prefer the simplicity of a plug, this $20 option is worth a look. You’ll still be able to command a lamp or other appliance with Siri, Alexa, and Assistant like the switch above.

Our smart home guide is packed with discounts today, most notable an up to 35% off TP-Link Kasa sale with deals from $6. But if those deals aren’t what you’re looking for in a smart home upgrade, Amazon’s Ring Indoor Cam bundle has dropped to $72.50 following a 28%, alongside everything else on sale.

Lutron Caseta HomeKit Dimmer Switch features:

Bring technology and style to your home with the Caseta Wireless In-Wall Dimmer; the dimmer that is compatible with all of today’s bulb types, including dimmable CFL and LED, halogen and incandescent. The wireless dimmer gives you the ability to set the right light for any activity whether it’s reading, watching TV, entertaining, or having a casual dinner.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Adorama July 4 sale

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Smart Home Deals

Best Smart Home Deals

The best in smart home deals and sales.
Lutron

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go