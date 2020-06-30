Snag the Moto G7 Power Android Smartphone while it’s down to $132.50 (47% off)

Amazon is currently offering the unlocked Motorola Mota G7 Power 32GB Android Smartphone for $132.48 shipped. Saving you $118 from its usual $250 price tag, today’s offer is $48 under our previous mention and now down to a new all-time low. Whether you’re looking to hold yourself over until the next flagship handset release or pick up a smartphone for the kids, Motorola’s G7 Power is a solid option. It comes equipped with a 6.2-inch bezel-less screen, up to 3-days of battery life, and a water-repellent design with built-in face unlock technology. Around back there’s a 12MP and 8MP dual rear camera system, as well as expandable microSD card storage which adds some future-proofing into the package. Rated 4.4/5 stars from 880 customers. Head below for more.

Spending just $12 of your savings can go a long ways when you score the Spigen Rugged Armor Moto G7 Case. Adding this to your new handset wraps the smartphone in a shock-absorbent TPU with interior spider-web pattern for “added protection.” There’s also a raised lip around the front to keep the screen scratch-free, as well.

The Android deals don’t stop there today, as we’re still seeing a 35% discount on Samsung’s Galaxy Note 10 Lite at $450. Motorola is also discounting a pair of its more recent handsets by $100, with deals starting at $300. That’s of course on top of all of the best app and game deals live right now.

Motorola Moto G7 Power features:

Upgrade your mobile life with this Motorola Moto G7 Power smartphone in marine blue. With 32GB of storage and MicroSD card support, this device has plenty of storage for your data, and the 5000mAh battery provides up to 3 days of life on a full charge. This Motorola Moto G7 Power smartphone runs on an octa-core Snapdragon processor for snappy performance across all tasks.

