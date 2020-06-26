Motorola One Zoom sees first price cut to $350 (Save $100), more from $300

Motorola is currently offering its unlocked One Zoom 128GB Android Smartphone for $349.99 shipped. Typically fetching $450, today’s offer is one of the first price cuts we’ve tracked and marks a new all-time low. Sporting a 6.4-inch display, Motorola’s One Zoom has a familiar water-drop cutout for the selfie camera alongside a finger print sensor built right into the display. Everything is powered by a Snapdragon 675 processor, which is supplemented by 4GB of RAM, and 128GB of onboard storage. Around back there’s a domino-shaped camera bump which packs a 48MP primary sensor, alongside an 8MP telephoto, 16MP ultrawide, and 5MP depth lenses. Rated 4.4/5 stars and you can learn more in our launch coverage. Head below for more.

Also on sale today at Motorola, you can score its unlocked One Hyper 128GB Android Smartphone for $299.99. Down from $400, that saves you $100, comes within $30 of our previous mention, and is the second-best we’ve seen to date. Rocking a similar design to the lead deal, this Android handset stands out with a unique pop-up 32MP front-facing selfie camera. Plus, 45W Hyper Charging offers “hours of power” in only a few minutes of being plugged in. Learn more in our launch coverage.

Motorola One Zoom features:

Introducing motorola one zoom with its industry leading quad camera system, a 48 MP Sensor with OIS, high-res optical zoom, an ultra-wide angle lens and more, it gives you the perfect camera for every moment. Plus, the battery gives you up to 2 days of life, plus hours of power in just minutes with turbopower charging.

