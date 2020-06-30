WORX mini 20V Portable Vacuum Cleaner now 20% off at $80 shipped

The official WORX eBay storefront is now offering its 20V Power Share Portable Vacuum Cleaner for $79.99 shipped. Regularly $100 at Amazon and direct from WORX, today’s deal is 20% off the going rate and the best price we can find. This portable mini vac is great for cleaning out the car, desk drawers, and much more. It ships with a 20V battery and charger as well as a series of handy attachments like the crevice tool and a flexible hose. The one-touch container emptying is a nice touch and you’ll find a washable HEPA filter inside as well. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

For something even smaller that can handle cleaning up even hard to reach areas like in between the keys of your keyboard, take a look at the Brigii Mini Vacuum. It sells for $35 at Amazon where it carries 4+ star ratings. It also includes some handy attachments and offers completely wireless operation for 20-minutes before it needs to be charged again.

We also have some great deals available on Dyson vacs starting from $162 or so as well as this ECOVACS DEEBOT OZMO 937 robotic vacuum at $190 off. You’ll also want to swing by today’s Green Deals for some power cleaner offers and then check out this price drop on the WORX Landroid Robotic Mower.

More on the 20V Power Share Portable Vacuum Cleaner:

Easy to move, easy to store, easy to vacuum in tight spaces, the ultimate in convenient cleaning. Comes with a crevice nozzle and a brush, perfect for getting crumbs out of dashboards or lint off of furniture. One-touch, no fuss button when the container is full—and the washable triple HEPA filter keeps the dirt from cycling back into the air. Do it all with WORX PowerShare, the only cordless tool platform that uses the same battery to power 20V and 40V tools.

