Save up to $240 on WORX Landroid Robotic Mowers at new Amazon all-time lows

Amazon is currently offering the WORX WR150 Landroid L 20V Power Share Robotic Lawn Mower for $959.99 shipped. Slashing $240 off the usual price tag, today’s offer marks a new all-time low and is $60 under the previous price cut. If you’ve already adopted a robotic vacuum and want to bring that experience to your lawn care routine, Landroid is just the solution. This Landroid L can cut half an acre in one go with its 9-inch cutting disc and integrates with a smartphone app for easily sending this robot off to tackle the chores. Those already in the WORX Power Share ecosystem will also benefit from its 20V battery. Rated 4+ stars from over 65% of customers and you can learn more in our launch coverage. Head below for more.

If you don’t have half an acre of grass to cut, save even more with the WORX WR140 Landroid M Mower on sale for $780.34 at Amazon. Down from $1,000, today’s offer is $68 under our previous mention and a new all-time low. This model can only handle a quarter of an acre per mowing session, but sports the same interchangeable battery, 9-inch blade, and other features as the lead deal. Rated 3.7/5 stars.

WORX Landroid L Robotic Mower features:

The future is here, and robotic lawnmowers are allowing homeowners to take their weekends back! The Landroid is the smartest, safest, most innovative robo mower yet. Just outline the perimeter of your lawn with the included boundary wire, enter some info into the Landroid mobile app, and Landroid will handle the rest. You’ll have a lush lawn now that your fully automatic lawnmower is on the job.

