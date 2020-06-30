Save up to $240 on WORX Landroid Robotic Mowers at new Amazon all-time lows

- Jun. 30th 2020 11:44 am ET

0

Amazon is currently offering the WORX WR150 Landroid L 20V Power Share Robotic Lawn Mower for $959.99 shipped. Slashing $240 off the usual price tag, today’s offer marks a new all-time low and is $60 under the previous price cut. If you’ve already adopted a robotic vacuum and want to bring that experience to your lawn care routine, Landroid is just the solution. This Landroid L can cut half an acre in one go with its 9-inch cutting disc and integrates with a smartphone app for easily sending this robot off to tackle the chores. Those already in the WORX Power Share ecosystem will also benefit from its 20V battery. Rated 4+ stars from over 65% of customers and you can learn more in our launch coverage. Head below for more.

If you don’t have half an acre of grass to cut, save even more with the WORX WR140 Landroid M Mower on sale for $780.34 at Amazon. Down from $1,000, today’s offer is $68 under our previous mention and a new all-time low. This model can only handle a quarter of an acre per mowing session, but sports the same interchangeable battery, 9-inch blade, and other features as the lead deal. Rated 3.7/5 stars

Over in our green deals guide you’ll find even more ways to be environmentally-conscious while pocketing some cash. From rechargeable AA batteries to electric RYOBI trimming kits, there are plenty of other deals to peruse.

WORX Landroid L Robotic Mower features:

The future is here, and robotic lawnmowers are allowing homeowners to take their weekends back! The Landroid is the smartest, safest, most innovative robo mower yet. Just outline the perimeter of your lawn with the included boundary wire, enter some info into the Landroid mobile app, and Landroid will handle the rest. You’ll have a lush lawn now that your fully automatic lawnmower is on the job.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Adorama July 4 sale

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Best Green Deals

Best Green Deals

Here you'll find all of our top Green Deals, this is the landing page for price drops on LED light bulbs, solar panels, rechargeable batteries and more. Shop top brands like Philips, WORX, CREE, Eco Smart and others. This is the place to start saving money around your home while also conserving energy and protecting our planet.
WORX

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go