RAVPower’s USB-C Mini External 512GB SSD drops to an all-time low at $72

RAVPower is offering its Mini External 512GB Solid-State Drive for $71.99 shipped with the code SHOP70 at checkout. Normally $90 at Amazon, it’s on sale for $80 there right now and today’s deal is the best pricing that we’ve tracked all-time. Offering up to 540MB/s transfer speeds, this super small portable SSD is perfect for on-the-go workstations. The USB-C nature of this SSD allows you to easily hook it up to your iPad Pro, MacBook, or Mac mini without any adapters. Plus, the fact that this is an SSD instead of HDD, there are no moving parts, which makes it more rugged than older portable hard drives. Rated 5/5 stars and is a #1 new-release at Amazon.

If storage is more important than speed and a rugged build, we’ve got you covered. The Seagate Portable 2TB HDD is a great option. At $62.50 on Amazon, it’s an easy recommendation that has four times the amount of storage of today’s lead deal.

For a more robust setup, check out Synology’s all-new DS220+ NAS. We went hands-on with this recently-released storage system and found it to be a great option for beginners.

RAVPower Mini External SSD features:

Unmatched Performance: Cutting-edge read/write speeds up to 540MB/s, 5x faster than a conventional HDD, handles high-end gaming and 4K videos in seconds, no more waiting

Built to Perfection: RAVPower SSD Pro is crafted with zinc-aluminum alloy casing with piano-baked finish that’s elegant, delicate and comfortable to touch, providing higher shock -resistance and optimal heat dissipation

Worry-Free Data Security: ATA lock technology and AES 256 bit hardware encryption s nobody but you with the correct password can read or write data to the SSD Pro, keeps all your personal and private data away from unauthorized users

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!