Anker’s Power Strip with USB-C drops to one of its best prices at $25

- Jul. 1st 2020 10:35 am ET

0

AnkerDirect via Amazon offers its Power Strip with USB-C for $24.89 Prime shipped when the on-page coupon is clipped. Regularly $34, today’s deal is the second-best that we’ve tracked all-time. Outfit your mobile setup with one of Anker’s latest power strips, which features two outlets and various USB ports. Specifically, you’ll find two USB-A with 2.4A charging speeds, plus one 18W USB-C. The braided cable design is a nice touch if you’re worried about bending and longevity. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Save further by going with Anker’s PowerPort Cube at $17 when you clip the on-page coupon. That’s a $3 savings from the regular going rate and a nice drop from today’s featured deal. This model offers three 2.4A USB-A ports along with a trio of outlets, as well. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Don’t miss this week’s earlier Anker sale, which includes a number of notable price drops from $10. You’ll find even more deals on USB-C GaN chargers, projectors, and other everyday essentials for keeping your iPhone or Android device powered up. Swing by our smartphone accessories guide for more of the same.

Anker USB-C Power Strip features:

  • High-Speed Charging: Deliver an 18W high-speed charge to phones, Tablets, and more with USB-C Power Delivery, and Anker’s world-renowned PowerIQ technology delivers an optimized 12W charge via the 2 USB-A ports.
  • Space-Saving and Portable: Featuring a compact square design, with a slimmer Plug than other power strips for maximum space-saving at home, in the dorm room, or in your travel bag.
  • Superior Safety: The USB-C power strip features a 7-point safety system, which includes a fire-retardant casing and child-friendly safety shutters to ensure peace of mind for you and your family.

Adorama July 4 sale

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit your iPhone or Android device within this guide, including but not limited to cases, batteries, cables, and more. Occasionally, you'll find more niche accessories like headphones, speakers, and drones here as well.
Grado SR80e Headphones

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

