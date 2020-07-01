Anker’s Power Strip with USB-C drops to one of its best prices at $25

AnkerDirect via Amazon offers its Power Strip with USB-C for $24.89 Prime shipped when the on-page coupon is clipped. Regularly $34, today’s deal is the second-best that we’ve tracked all-time. Outfit your mobile setup with one of Anker’s latest power strips, which features two outlets and various USB ports. Specifically, you’ll find two USB-A with 2.4A charging speeds, plus one 18W USB-C. The braided cable design is a nice touch if you’re worried about bending and longevity. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Save further by going with Anker’s PowerPort Cube at $17 when you clip the on-page coupon. That’s a $3 savings from the regular going rate and a nice drop from today’s featured deal. This model offers three 2.4A USB-A ports along with a trio of outlets, as well. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Don’t miss this week’s earlier Anker sale, which includes a number of notable price drops from $10. You’ll find even more deals on USB-C GaN chargers, projectors, and other everyday essentials for keeping your iPhone or Android device powered up. Swing by our smartphone accessories guide for more of the same.

Anker USB-C Power Strip features:

High-Speed Charging: Deliver an 18W high-speed charge to phones, Tablets, and more with USB-C Power Delivery, and Anker’s world-renowned PowerIQ technology delivers an optimized 12W charge via the 2 USB-A ports.

Space-Saving and Portable: Featuring a compact square design, with a slimmer Plug than other power strips for maximum space-saving at home, in the dorm room, or in your travel bag.

Superior Safety: The USB-C power strip features a 7-point safety system, which includes a fire-retardant casing and child-friendly safety shutters to ensure peace of mind for you and your family.

