All of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals are now up for the taking. In case you missed it last week, the Steam Summer Sale is now in full swing with thousands of Mac and PC game deals, but now it’s time for today’s best price drops via the App Store. Today, we have music production gear, health and wellness apps, sleep suites, video editors, and more. Highlights include titles like Incredibox, ArtRage, Kintsugi, Chooser!, and SynthMaster One, among others. Head below the fold for a complete look at today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Chooser!: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Kintsugi: FREE (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: Safety Photo+Video: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Deep Sleep, Insomnia Help: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: b-hyve pro: FREE (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: ArtRage: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Incredibox: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Kauldron: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Video Joiner & Trimmer Pro: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: SynthMaster One: $4 (Reg. $20)

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: AirDisk Pro: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Flight Unlimited X: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Prune: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Law of Attraction Meditation: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Weight Loss Hypnosis Lose Fat: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: World Title Boxing Manager: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: MBTA Rail: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Guest List Organizer Pro: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: eXtra Voice Recorder: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: The Christmas Gift List: $1 (Reg. $3)

Mac: Chrono Plus – Time Tracker: $2 (Reg. $5)

More on Incredibox:

Incredibox is a music app that lets you create your own music with the help of a merry crew of beatboxers. Choose your musical style among 7 impressive atmospheres and start to lay down, record and share your mix. Part game, part tool, Incredibox is above all an audio and visual experience that has quickly become a hit with people of all ages. The right mix of music, graphics, animation and interactivity makes Incredibox ideal for everyone. And because it makes learning fun and entertaining, Incredibox is now being used by schools all over the world.

