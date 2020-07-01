Today’s Best Game Deals: LEGO Movie 2 $10, Crash Team Racing Bundle $40, more

In today’s best game deals, Sony is now offering the The LEGO Movie 2 Videogame for just $9.99 on PSN in digital form. Regularly up to $40 there, it usually sells in the $13 to $20 range at Amazon and is now at the lowest price we can find. After an alien invasion leaves Bricksburg in ruins, Emmet and host of characters must journey through outer space to save the world from the inhabitants of the Systar System. But while we are talking LEGO, the just recently unveiled LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is now up for pre-order at $10 off and be sure to check out the new Mosaic building kits. Head below for the rest of today’s best console game deals including Crash Team Racing Nitros and Pin Bundle, Persona 5 Royal and Fox POP! bundle, Titanfall 2: Ultimate, Resident Evil Revelations, Battlefield V, and much more.
Digital/Summer Sales and More:
- New Xbox Shocktober in Summer up to 75% off
- New Xbox Deals Unlocked Add-ons up to 70% off
- Steam Summer Sale live: thousands of PC/Mac deals
- Sony Mid-Year PSN sale from under $2
- PlayStation Plus 1-year membership: $31 (Reg. $60)
- First look at the PlayStation 5 console + more
Today’s best game deals:
- Crash Team Racing Nitros and Pin Bundle $40 (Reg. $55)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga $50 (Reg. $60)
- Persona 5 Royal and Fox POP! bundle $35 (Reg. $60+)
- Titanfall 2: Ultimate $6 (Reg. $30)
- Garfield Kart Furious Racing $15 (Reg. $30)
- Resident Evil Revelations $8 (Reg. $20)
- Battlefield V $12 (Reg. $40)
- Dragon Age: Inquisition Deluxe Edition $5 (Reg. $20)
- BioShock: The Collection $10 (Reg. $50)
- Stardew Valley $10.50 (Reg. $15)
- Castlevania: SOTN Xbox $5 (Reg. $10+)
- Splinter Cell Chaos Theory $3.50 (Reg. $5+)
- The Walking Dead: Telltale Definitive $25 (Reg. $50)
- Blair Witch $15 (Reg. $30)
- Mega Man 11 $15 (Reg. $30)
- Maneater $30 (Reg. $40)
- Monster Hunter: World $15 (Reg. $30)
- Yakuza 0 $15 (Reg. $20)
- Hitman: Definitive Edition $15 (Reg. $20+)
- Tropico 6 $20 (Reg. $30+)
- LEGO City Undercover $15 (Reg. $20+)
- Tekken 7 $15 (Reg. $20+)
- Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate $20 (Reg. $50)
- LEGO DC Super-Villains $20 (Reg. $25+)
- Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen $15 (Reg. $30)
- Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy $15 (Reg. $30)
- Diablo III: Eternal Collection $15 (Reg. $60)
- Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection $22.50 (Reg. $30)
- Devil May Cry 5 Collector’s Edition $59 (Reg. $150)
- Castlevania Anniversary Collection $5 (Reg. $20)
- Contra Anniversary Collection $5 (Reg. $20)
- Anniversary Collection Arcade Classics $5 (Reg. $20)
- Castlevania Requiem $5 (Reg. $20)
- Incl. Symphony of the Night and Rondo of Blood
- Control $20 (Reg. $40+)
- Dishonored Complete Collection $18 (Reg. $60)
- Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz HD from $21 (Reg. $30+)
- Borderlands: Handsome Collection $13 (Reg. $20+)
- The Golf Club 2019 Featuring PGA Tour $15 (Reg. $20)
- DRAGON BALL FighterZ Switch $20 (Reg. $30)
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered $16 (Reg. $40)
- Bayonetta and Vanquish Bundle $30 (Reg. $40)
- Cyberpunk 2077 Pre-order $60
- Now releasing November 19, new gameplay here
- Star Wars: Squadrons pre-order $40
- More details here
- Crash 4: It’s About Time pre-order $60
- More details here
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- Mafia Definitive Edition pre-order $40
- Paper Mario Origami King pre-order $60
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 pre-order $40
- More details right here
- Ghost of Tsushima pre-orders now live
Crysis Remastered leaks on Microsoft store: New trailer, release date, more
Xbox Series S “Lockhart” potentially coming in August with Series X CPU
PlayStation Plus celebrates 10th anniversary with 3 FREE games and more
Cyberpunk 2077 gameplay showcase! New features, trailer, more
Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 Remaster cast includes both old and new favorites
First look at new MOBA-style Pokémon Unite team battle game for Switch, more
Crash Bandicoot 4 debut trailer unveiled, now slated for PS4/Xbox One in 2020
