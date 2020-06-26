The Steam Summer Sale is now live with thousands of PC and Mac games on sale. The yearly event is easily among the biggest game sales in the PC space and features just about any and every title you might have your eye on. Along with the near-endless list of game deals, participants will also receive bonus points for each purchase you can spend on avatars and more, as well as some free goodies and additional discounts at checkout. Head below for a closer look.

Steam Summer Sale 2020:

This year’s Steam Summer Sale is live from now through July 9, 2020. This is a great opportunity to catch up on your back catalog at a deep discount with deals on Borderlands games, Destiny, loads of brilliant indies, Elder Scrolls, Just Cause 4, Red Dead Redemption II, Star Wars Jedi, Metal Gear Solid V, and well, thousands more.

There is plenty of rock-bottom offers to choose from in the 2020 Steam Summer Sale, but one particular standout, among the many, is the new DOOM Eternal. Currently listed at $60 on Amazon, where it has never dropped below $40 on PC, you can now score this one on Steam for just $30. That’s 50% off and one of the best prices we have tracked. Hell’s armies have now invaded earth, and it’s up to the demon Slayer (you) to “stop the final destruction of humanity.”

Another solid deal here is on the brilliant run n’ gun meets boss gauntlet, Cuphead. The brilliant 1930’s style action regularly fetches $20 on PC but is now down at $14.99 in the Steam Summer Sale. That deal is also matched via Amazon now for a solid 25% off the going rate.

Extra $5 off at checkout:

Another quick element of the sale to point out is the “Road Trip Special” discount. All purchases of $30 or more will receive a special $5 discount at checkout. The purchase points you accrue can be spent in the now permanent Steam Points Shop where you’ll find frames for your avatars, animated stickers, mini-profile backgrounds, and much more. Lastly, you can claim a new free sticker each of day of the Steam Summer Sale, so be sure to check back regularly if you’re looking to fill out your collection there.

As we mentioned above, the Steam Summer Sale has literally thousands of games you can browse through right here.

You’ll also want to swing by our PC gaming deals hub for some discounted upgrades to your battle station. You’ll find up to $500 off Razer machines, audio systems, headsets, keyboards, and much more. Plus, the rest of today’s console and Mac game deals can be found right here.

