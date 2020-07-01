RYOBI’s 16-inch 18V Electric Lawn Mower is now $80 off at $299

- Jul. 1st 2020 9:38 am ET

0

Home Depot offers the RYOBI 16-inch 18V Electric Lawn Mower for $299. That’s down $80 from the regular going rate and a match of our previous mention. This model features a 2-in-1 mulching system, 16-inch deck and it ships with two 4Ah batteries. It also includes a 5-year warranty. You can easily ditch the gas and oil routine this summer for a fully-electric model with today’s deal. Includes up to 40-minutes worth of runtime, which should be plenty for small to medium-sized yards. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Looking to save further? Consider going with this 16-inch 40V cordless option from Greenworks at under $270 and offers up to 45-minutes of runtime on a full charge. It’s ideal for yards around half an acre in size. Plus it works with the rest of Greenworks’ 40V lineup. Rated 4.3/5 stars by over 1,600 Amazon reviewers.

Make sure to check out our daily Green Deals roundup for additional price drops across the board on energy-conscious products. Don’t miss Home Depot’s July 4th sale, which is filled with additional deals on RYOBI products and more. It’s a great chance to score notable savings on tools and other everyday DIY essentials.

RYOBI 18V Electric Lawn Mower features:

The RYOBI Lithium plus Mowers redefine the 18-Volt category by delivering the power, run time and performance you’d expect from higher voltage lines, while still offering the versatility of the ONE+ system. The RYOBI 16 in. Hybrid 18-Volt Lithium plus Lawn Mower is the first dual power mower in the industry.

