Tablo’s LITE DVR lets you watch or record two OTA feeds at $100 (Save 33%)

Amazon is currently offering the Tablo Dual LITE OTA DVR for $99.99 shipped. Saving you 33% from its usual price tag, today’s offer is down from its $150 list price and matches our previous mention for the all-time low. Equipped with dual tuners, this OTA DVR allows you to watch or record two programs at the same time. Tablo is also compatible with just about every popular streaming device and more, making it a versatile option for your cord-cutting setup. Over 830 customers have left a 3.8/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Round out your cord-cutting setup and spend a portion of your savings on the Mohu Leaf Metro TV Antenna at under $18. With it you’ll be able to pull in content from 25-miles away, bringing local news and other stations into your cord-cutting setup. Find out which stations are available in your area by swinging by AntennaWeb for a full report.

While you’re upgrading your setup, Roku’s 2-in-1 streaming media player and soundbar will refresh an existing TV setup for $150. Yesterday we also got a first look at VIZIO’s first OLED offerings. Dive into our launch coverage for all the details.

Tablo Dual LITE OTA DVR features:

Cut the cable cord with this Tablo DUAL LITE DVR. It streams or records from two over-the-air HD channels at once, so you won’t miss your favorite shows, and it lets you skip over distracting commercials. This Tablo DUAL LITE DVR uses either dual-band Wi-Fi or Ethernet to connect to your home network, so you can place your TV antenna in the best location for OTA signal reception.

