Roku’s hybrid 4K streaming media player and soundbar drops to $150 (Save $30)

Amazon is currently offering the Roku Smart Soundbar for $149.99 shipped. Saving you $30 from its usual $180 price tag, today’s offer matches the all-time low as well as our previous mention. Packing Roku’s streaming media functionality into a 2-channel audio system, the Smart Soundbar is a notable all-in-one device for upgrading your TV. You’ll be able to enjoy everything from Netflix and Hulu to Apple TV and Disney+ in 4K HDR while enjoying improved audio from its four 2.5-inch full-range drivers. There’s also an HDMI port alongside USB and optical for connecting to your setup. As a #1 new release, over 260 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating and you can learn more in our announcement coverage.

If you’ve already figured out the sound system for your setup, but are still in need of some smart functionality, the Roku Streaming Stick+ is a great alternative. At $49, you’ll still enjoy 4K HDR playback as well as the same roster of supported streaming services and more. Over 15,900 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating.

This morning we also spotted a new all-time low on the Hisense 50-Inch Android 4K TV. Having dropped from $420, right now you can score it for $350. That’s on top of everything else you’ll find in our home theater guide.

Roku Smart Soundbar features:

Get powerful, immersive sound from this Roku smart soundbar. Four 2.5-inch full-range drivers deliver rich, true-to-source sound reproduction, while the USB and HDMI ports offer easy connection with your TV and smart devices. This Roku smart soundbar comes with a voice remote control that lets you adjust sound and volume settings with your voice.

