Wynd’s Smart Purifier with iOS/Android air quality tracking: $160 (Reg. $200)

The official Wynd Technologies Amazon storefront is now offering its Smart Personal Air Purifier for $159.99 shipped. Matched as part of Best Buy’s Deals of the Day. Regularly $200, today’s deal is a straight 20% discount, new 2020 Amazon all-time low, and the best price we can find. Equipped with a medical-grade filter to eliminate “smoke, germs and particulates,” it is designed to purify your immediate space. But the 2-in-1 design also means users can connect to the Wynd app for real-time air quality updates via the included tracker that can be used with or without the actual purifier. Rated 4+ stars and ships with a kickstand, carrying case, USB-C charging cable, and more. Head below for additional details.

If the smart features and air tracking technology on today’s lead deal don’t interest you, there are more affordable personal air purifiers out there. The best-selling LEVOIT Air Purifier is a great option at $90, but you can save even more with the highly-rated hOmeLabs True HEPA Filter Air Purifier at $60 (clip the on-page coupon). There is no smartphone integration with these models, but they help to purify small spaces much the same.

Head over to our home goods deal hub for even more deals on items for around the house and office. Then go check out our video review of the Okaysou AirMax8L purifier and the new Siri-ready Dyson Pure Humidify + Cool.

More on the Wynd Smart Personal Air Purifier:

Maintain a clean working space with this Wynd smart personal air purifier. The detachable air-quality tracker monitors the air quality and offers portability, while medical-grade filters eliminate smoke, germs, and particulates. This Wynd smart personal air purifier can be synchronized with an iOS app to deliver real-time data on dust and other pollutants directly to your phone.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

