Conair’s Lightweight Hair Dryer is $21 Prime shipped at Amazon (Reg. $40)

Amazon is offering the Conair 1875 Watt Ionic Ceramic Fast Drying Lightweight Hair Dryer in black for $21.38 Prime shipped. Regularly priced at $40, that’s the lowest price in over a year. This hair dryer is lightweight, which is great for traveling too. It’s said to help prevent heat damage and promote less frizz too. Plus, it also comes with a diffuser and has three heat settings. Rated 4.4/5 stars with over 3,500 reviews. Head below the jump to find even more deals today.

Another deal from Amazon is the Conair Pro Hair Brush with Nylon Bristle for $3.88. This brush is regularly priced at $7 and will help keep your hair smooth. Plus, you can use it on wet or dry hair. Rated 4.5/5 stars with over 3,400 reviews.

Finally, be sure to check out the Sunglass Hut 4th of July Sale that’s offering $30 off polarized styles. Plus, they’re top brands including Ray-Ban, Oakley, COACH, and more.

Conair 1875 Hair Dryer features:

Conair Ionic Ceramic Hair Dryer features Tourmaline Ceramic Technology which helps prevent heat damage plus Ionic Conditioning for smooth; shiny looking hair and less frizz

Lightweight; powerful high torque DC motor dries hair fast; Conair 225 Hair Dryer weighs less than 2 lbs

3 Heat and 2 Speed settings for all hair types plus Cool Shot button locks style in place; 5.5 foot power cord

Includes Diffuser for textured styles and Concentrator for smooth styles

Hinged filter for easy maintenance and cleaning; No slip grip for comfortable styling

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!