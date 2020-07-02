Fossil’s Gen 5 Carlyle Smartwatch returns to Amazon low at $199 (Save 33%)

Amazon currently offers the Fossil Gen 5 Carlyle HR Smartwatch for $199 shipped in several styles. Slashing 33% off the typical price tag, today’s offer matches our previous mention as well as the all-time low at Amazon. Pairing a stainless steel housing with your choice of band, Fossil’s latest smartwatch is powered by Wear OS for native Android support with iOS compatibility throw into the mix, too. Along with all the fitness tracking features you’d expect, there’s also heart rate monitoring, GPS, and over 24-hour battery life. Rated 4.2/5 stars from over 2,900 customers and you can learn more in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

If the selection of bands included in today’s discounts aren’t quite the perfect match, use some of your savings towards a new strap. Fossil’s first-party options give you plenty of leather, sport, and metal link options to choose from starting at $29. But if you’re looking for something even more affordable, there are some third-party options from around $10 that are worth a look, as well.

Over in Best Buy’s July 4th sale, you’ll be able to lock-in Apple Watch Series 3 from $169 alongside all of the other Apple discounts. Garmin’s fēnix 5S Plus Smartwatch is still seeing a $250 price cut alongside some other wearables from the brand starting at $148. Plus, you’ll find even more in our fitness tracker guide.

Fossil Gen 5 Carlyle Smartwatch features:

Extend your battery life for multiple days with new, smart battery modes. Magnetic USB rapid charger included and charges up to 80% in under an hour. Built-in GPS for distance tracking; Swimproof design 5ATM; responses from Google Assistant – it’s your own personal Google, always ready to help; Speed through checkout with your watch using Google Pay.

