Garmin fēnix 5S Plus Smartwatch sees $250 discount to new low, more from $148

Amazon is currently offering the Garmin fēnix 5S Plus GPS Smartwatch for $499.99 shipped. Typically fetching $750, today’s offer is good for a 33% discount, beats our previous mention by $50, and marks a new all-time low. Armed with up to 7-days of battery life, the fēnix 5S comes packed with a full suite of fitness tracking capabilities. Not only can it track runs with GPS, but also includes heart-rate monitoring and more. A sapphire scratch-resistant display rounds out the notable inclusions alongside Topo maps, built-in navigation sensors, and storage for up to 500 songs. Over 805 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating. Head below for more from $148.

Other Garmin wearable deals:

Earlier this week we also spotted a batch of Apple Watch Series 5 deals just in time for WWDC with prices starting at $299. That’s on top of all the other wearable discounts you’ll find right here.

Garmin fēnix 5S Plus features:

For athletes and outdoor adventurers, the Fenix 5S Plus multisport GPS watch is the rugged, high-performance timepiece that meets big challenges and fits smaller wrists. Beat yesterday with premium features that range from routable TOPO maps and storage for up to 500 songs to estimated heart rate at the wrist and Garmin Pay, the contactless payment solution.

