GE’s Enbrighten Z-Wave Dimmer Switch sees 24% discount to $34.50, more

Amazon is currently offering the GE Enbrighten Z-Wave Plus Smart Light Dimmer Switch for $34.35 shipped. Down from its $45 going rate, today’s offer saves you 24% and marks one of the best offers we’ve seen in months. For comparison it sells for $42 at Home Depot right now. This Z-Wave dimmer switch from GE can integrate with a variety of smart home platforms thanks to Z-Wave Plus support. It’s a perfect option for automating or controlling overhead lights for those that don’t want to replace each and every bulb in their setup. This smart light switch also features a built-in Z-Wave Plus repeater, expanding your setup so that other devices can take advantage of the improved range. Over 695 customers have left a 4.1/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Also on sale today, Amazon has the GE Enbrighten Z-Wave Plus Plug-In Smart Switch for $33.12. Normally fetching $40, today’s offer marks one of the lowest we’ve seen this year and comes within $2 of the 2020 low. For those that won’t want to do an in-wall installation, this smart plug still expands your Z-Wave setup and lets you control a single lamp or appliance. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 980 customers.

For those looking to get started building out a smart home centered around Z-Wave, be sure to check out our guide on choosing the best hub from brands like Ring, Aeotec, and more. Or if you want to expand a budding setup, we have some device recommendations, as well.

GE Enbrighten Z-Wave Dimmer Switch features:

Transform any home into a smart home with the GE Z-Wave Plus In-Wall Smart Dimmer Switch. Create custom scenes, schedule timed events and dim the lights when you’re at home or when you’re away. Wirelessly schedule, control and adjust the brightness of any dimmable lights from anywhere. Works with dimmable LED, CFL, halogen and incandescent bulbs, and other devices.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!