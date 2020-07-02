Add Ring’s Video Doorbell Pro to your front porch at $160 (Save 35%)

B&H currently offers the Ring Video Doorbell Pro for $159.99 shipped. Normally fetching $249, today’s offer amounts to 35% in savings, beats Amazon’s competing sale price by $29, and comes within $1 of the lowest we’ve seen this year. Ring Doorbell Pro features 1080p video recording alongside 30-days of free cloud storage. Unique to this model is dual-band Wi-Fi support, which you won’t find on the lower-end Ring offerings. There’s also enhanced motion detection, so you’ll always be notified when a package gets dropped off or someone’s at the door. Over 21,600 Amazon shoppers have left a 4.2/5 star rating. Hit the jump for more.

A great way to boost your significant other’s approval level is by using your savings to grab the Ring Chime Pro. This add-on will only run you $50 and will produce an audible alert when someone’s at the door. Other perks of this accessory come in the form of boosting Wi-Fi coverage to your front door, as well as integration with the rest of Ring’s smart home devices.

Amazon is also still running the first series of discounts on its new Ring Video Doorbell. Various bundles are marked down by as much as $70, with prices starting at $80. Get all of the details in our coverage right here.

Ring Video Doorbell Pro features:

When you attach the Ring Video Doorbell Pro from Ring to your existing hardwired doorbell, you are able to monitor your front door area using your mobile device. The Ring Doorbell Pro features 1920 x 1080 resolution for high-quality images, and it has built-in IR LEDs for use at night or in low-light conditions. The camera has a 160° field of view for a wide coverage area, and integrated 2-way audio allows you to listen and respond to those you are monitoring.

