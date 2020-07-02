Schlage’s smart Encode Deadbolt has a built-in touchscreen at $191 (24% off)

Amazon is currently offering the Schlage Encode Smart Wi-Fi Deadbolt with Camelot trim in Satin Nickel for $190.52 shipped. Having dropped from $250, today’s offer is good for a 24% discount, is $1.50 above our previous mention, and one of the best prices we’ve tracked. Schlage’s Encode deadbolt is compatible with a wide variety of smart home platforms including Ring, Alexa, Assistant, and even Key by Amazon. On top of being able to take advantage of its wealth of smart home capabilities, an exterior touchscreen allows you to ditch keys in favor of a pin-based entry. Over 1,400 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating, earning it best-seller status. More details can be found below the fold.

Ditch the Wi-Fi connectivity and pocket some extra cash when you opt for the Yale Assure Z-Wave Smart Lock at $172. This alternative still rocks a touchscreen display for entering pin codes and has a similar modern design. Its Z-Wave functionality makes it a great option for integrating with Ring Alarm and other systems, as well.

Earlier this morning we spotted a 35% discount on Ring’s Video Doorbell Pro, which would make another notable front door upgrade at $160. That’s on top of Google’s July 4th sale that’s filled with Nest Hub bundles, discounted smart cameras, and more.

Schlage Encode Smart Wi-Fi Deadbolt features:

Gain peace of mind from anywhere with the innovative Schlage Encode Smart WiFi Deadbolt. Built-in WiFi lets you connect directly to your home network, no hubs or accessories necessary. Use the Schlage Home app or the Key by Amazon app to lock or unlock your door remotely and manage access for trusted visitors.

