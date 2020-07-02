Take $249 off Apple’s 2018 iPad Pro with 1TB of storage

- Jul. 2nd 2020 9:48 am ET

0

Amazon offers the previous-generation Apple 12.9-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi 1TB for $1,299.99 shipped. That’s down $449 from the original price and $249 from the regular and a new Amazon all-time low. For further comparison, the similar current-generation model goes for $1,499. Apple’s 2018 iPad Pro sports a Liquid Retina edge-to-edge display with ProMotion, True Tone, and wide color. Other features include Face ID, 12MP camera, four speakers, and up to 10-hours of battery life, all of which are powered by Apple’s A12X Bionic chip.

Put your savings to good use and grab the second-generation Apple Pencil. It takes your iPad Pro experience to the next level with “precision, responsiveness, and natural fluidity of a traditional writing instrument and the versatility to become so much more.”

In case you missed it early this morning, Best Buy launched its annual July 4th sale. There are plenty of Apple deals to be had here, including notable price drops on HomePod, MacBook Air, and even additional iPad models. This promotion is slated to run through the weekend, so be sure to dive in today and score some new tech for the holiday break.

We also have a few 2018 iPad Pro models bundled with the new Magic Keyboard on sale, as well, making it a rare chance to save on Apple’s latest add-on accessory.

Apple’s 2018 iPad Pro features:

  • A12X Bionic chip with Neural Engine
  • Face ID for secure authentication and Apple Pay
  • 12MP back camera, 7MP True Depth front camera
  • Four speaker Audio with wider stereo sound
  • 802. 11AC Wi-Fi and gigabit-class LTE cellular data
  • Up to 10 hours of battery life
  • USB-C connector for charging and accessories

Best Amazon Deals

Best Apple Deals

