Logitech’s Ergo K860 Keyboard returns to all-time low at $105 (Save 20%)

Staples is currently offering the Logitech Ergo K860 Wireless Ergonomic Keyboard for $104.99 shipped when code 34755 has been applied at checkout. Saving you $25 from its usual going rate, today’s offer is $5 under our previous mention and matching the all-time low. Upgrade the ergonomics of your setup with the aptly-named ERGO K860. Logitech’s wireless keyboard has a unique split layout which allows for a more natural typing experience and a cushioned wrist rest provides even more comfort. Bluetooth connectivity is joined by a wireless USB dongle for pairing with a computer. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 360 customers and we found it to be a compelling option in our hands-on review. Hit the jump for more details.

Ditch the ergonomic design when you bring Logitech MX Keys Advanced to your workstation instead. This option sells for $100 at Amazon, providing a more affordable experience that doesn’t pass up the Logitech quality. You will ditch the wrist rest included with the lead deal, as well.

Those in the market for some peripherals geared towards gaming will still find a collection of Razer mice, keyboards, headsets, and more on sale right now. Prices start at $49, giving you quite a few ways to upgrade your battlestation.

Logitech Ergo K860 Ergonomic Keyboard features:

Type more naturally with ERGO K860 – an advanced ergonomic keyboard that promotes a more relaxed typing posture – reducing wrist bending by 25% and offering 54% more wrist support. The curved, split keyframe reduces muscle strain on your wrists and forearms. And the pillowed wrist rest offers comfort and the optimal ergonomic position.

