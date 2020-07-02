Play-Doh sets and more from $4.50: Popcorn Party, Sparkle Compound, more

Amazon is now offering the Play-Doh Popcorn Party for $7.49 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly up to $15 and currently on sale for just over $8 at Walmart, today’s deal is the lowest price we can find and within $0.50 or so of the all-time low. Perfect for keeping the kids busy at home or for your next birthday gift, this kit comes with a toy popcorn machine and everything you need to make a series of “silly popcorn snack mixes.” It also includes 6-cans of Play-Doh, three plastic buckets, creation cards with step-by-step instructions, and more. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. More deals and details below.

While you’ll find even more deals on Play-Doh sets below starting from $4.50, but be sure to give the Play-Doh Basic Fun Factory a closer look as well. It makes for a great alternative, starts at $2.50 on Amazon and carries solid ratings.

More Play-Doh deals:

While we are talking about gear for the kids, Orboot’s Augmented Reality Smart Globe dropped down to $35 in today’s Gold Box and we have some great deals on LEGO building kits starting from $12 right here. On the tech side of things, we are also still tracking some solid offers on Kindle Kids Edition tablets.

More on the Play-Doh Popcorn Party:

Play-doh popcorn maker – this toy popcorn machine for kids ages 3 and up gets cranks buckets of pretend popcorn again and again

6 accessories for silly popcorn snack mixes – add crazy candies and chocolates, squeeze silly syrup or butter, and more! The 3 plastic buckets come in different sizes just like at the Movies.

6 Play-Doh cans – great for kids who love to get hands-on with Modeling clay, This play food set comes with 6 cans of non-toxic Play-Doh compound in small 1-ounce fun size cans and standard 2-ounce cans.

