LEGO’s Technic Liebherr R Excavator sees $115 discount to $335, more from $12

Trusted retailer Zavvi is currently offering the LEGO Technic Liebherr R 9800 Excavator for $334.99 shipped when code BB9800 has been applied at checkout. Typically selling for $450 like you’d find at direct from LEGO or Amazon, today’s offer marks one of the first price cuts we’ve seen and is down to a new 2020 low. Debuting as the 7th largest LEGO set of all-time, the Liebherr R 9800 Excavator is assembled out of 4,100-pieces and measures over 15-inches high, as well as 25-inches long. Complete with seven Bluetooth-enabled Powered UP motors for smartphone control, this Technic model packs a working excavating arm, massive drivable treads, and more. Head below for more LEGO deals from $12.

Other LEGO deals include:

This morning we got a first look at LEGO’s upcoming Art theme which is debuting with four mosaics from Andy Warhol, Star Wars, and more. That’s on top of our favorite Ideas models from June and everything else in our LEGO guide.

LEGO Technic Liebherr R 9800 Excavator features:

Get ready for a colossal LEGO build and play experience with the 4,108-piece LEGO Technic Liebherr R 9800 Excavator. Developed in partnership with Liebherr, this replica model is operated via the intuitive LEGO TECHNIC CONTROL+ app and powered by 2 advanced Smart Hubs with 7 motors.

