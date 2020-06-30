Kindle Kids Edition includes 1-year of FreeTime Unlimited at $80 (Save $30)

Amazon is currently offering its Kindle Kids Edition for $79.99 shipped. Slashing $30 off the usual $110 price tag, today’s offer matches our previous mention for the all-time low. Bringing the popular E-ink form-factor to a more kid-friendly package, this version of Kindle comes in one of four styles with fun case designs. Alongside a glare-free display, 1-week of battery life keeps the reading going without having to worry about daily charges. Amazon also sweetens the pot by including a 1-year subscription to its FreeTime Unlimited service alongside a 2-year warranty. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 770 customers. Head below for more.

Load up the Kindle for your kid by swinging by Amazon’s Kindle eBook storefront. While the bundled subscription service includes plenty of reads, spending a portion of the savings to expand your library even further is always a good idea. For some extra inspiration, Amazon’s Best Books of the Year list is worth perusing. Then go check out this month’s selection of free First Reads eBooks.

If you’d prefer to set the little ones up with a more versatile child-friendly device, Amazon’s lineup of Kids Edition Fire tablets are now on sale from $75. That includes the all-new Fire HD 8 receiving its first discount to $100 alongside other models.

Kindle Kids Edition features:

Unlike a tablet it’s geared for reading books – no games, ads or videos means zero distractions. The Kindle’s black and white display is glare-free and provides weeks of battery life. With 1 year of FreeTime Unlimited, kids can explore popular titles and series. Set educational goals and manage content with easy-to-use parental controls. Plus, because Kindle Kids Edition is designed only for reading, in FreeTime kids do not have access to the Internet or social media.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!