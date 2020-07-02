Slash $390 off Razer’s latest Blade 15 4K OLED Gaming Laptop at a new low

Razer’s official eBay storefront is offering its new Blade 15 4K Gaming Laptop i7/16GB/256GB for $1,909.99 shipped. Typically fetching $2,300, today’s offer marks one of the first price cuts we’ve seen, saves you $390, and marks a new all-time low. Standing out from the rest of Razer’s 15-inch laptop lineup, this gaming machine sports a 4K OLED display powered by a 10th generation i7 processor. A NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti graphics card ensures it’s ready to handle AAA titles and 16GB of RAM means it can keep up with your multitasking workload throughout the day, as well. Alongside a Thunderbolt 3 port, there’s also three USB 3.1, dual USB-C, and more in the way of I/O. Rated 4/5 stars from over 190 customers.

A great way to leverage some of your savings is with the Razer Laptop Stand Chroma at $100. Adding this accessory into your battlestation will provide your setup with a place to dock your new Blade 15. It has an aluminum construction as well as a built-in USB 3.0 port and is designed to keep the laptop cool while gaming. Plus, there’s Chroma RGB lighting built-in as well.

For those who’d prefer a machine with a higher refresh rate, we’re currently seeing a $300 discount on another Razer Blade 15 configuration. This one packs a 1080p and 144Hz panel alongside a 512GB SSD and 16GB of RAM. That’s alongside everything else in our PC gaming guide.

Razer Blade 15 4K features:

The new Razer Blade 15 is an ultra-compact NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 Studio Edition powered laptop that features the latest 10th Gen Intel Core i7 6-core processor, to deliver amazing performance and portability. The 15.6″ 4K OLED display delivers blazing fast 1ms response time for gaming and beyond. The wide color range of the display provides 100% of the DCI-P3 space for visual clarity and accuracy.

