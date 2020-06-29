Amazon’s new Ring Video Doorbell sees first price cut with bundles from $80

Amazon currently offers the new second-generation Ring Video Doorbell bundled with the Ring Chime for $99.99 shipped. Down from this bundle’s $130 list price, today’s offer is the very first time we’ve seen it on sale and is subsequently a new all-time low. Ring’s latest offering in the video doorbell space delivers 1080p feeds alongside motion alerts, the introduction of privacy zones, and improved night vision. There’s the expected integration with Ring’s larger security ecosystem and also the ability to add-on an optional solar charging mount down the road. Throw in the bundled Chime, and you’ll enjoy audible alerts when someone’s at the door. With a 4.1/5 star rating, it has earned #1 best-seller status. Learn more in our launch coverage and then below for additional details.

Also on sale, you can score the new Ring Video Doorbell bundled with an Echo Dot for $79.99 at Amazon. Saving you $50 from the usual price, this is also the first discount since its release. Here you’ll get the same motion-sensing features of the lead deal. But instead of the Ring Chime, the bundled Echo Dot offers a whole host of Alexa functionality. Rated 4.1/5 stars from over 340 customers.

We’re also still tracking some additional ways to get in the Ring game at a discount. The brand’s Floodlight Camera has dropped to $199 following a $50 discount alongside some other gear from $85. Plus, Ring’s new Retrofit Alarm Kit can be had for $150, as well.

All-new Ring Video Doorbell features:

1080p HD video doorbell with enhanced features that let you see, hear, and speak to anyone from your phone, tablet, or PC. An update from the original Ring Video Doorbell, enjoy improved motion detection, privacy zones and audio privacy, and crisper night vision. Receive mobile notifications when anyone presses your doorbell or triggers your built-in motion sensors.

